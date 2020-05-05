Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 1,285,453 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,285,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,114,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,857. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

