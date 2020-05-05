Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.69% of Leidos worth $89,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. 1,525,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

