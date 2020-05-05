Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196,716 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.35% of Delta Air Lines worth $63,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 and sold 7,763,941 shares worth $192,316,851. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 51,028,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,416,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.