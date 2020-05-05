Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Southern worth $68,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

