Prudential PLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088,641 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 2.95% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $105,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 64,147.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,429,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after buying an additional 1,427,275 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,007,560 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,095,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,672,000.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

