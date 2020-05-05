Prudential PLC Has $104.68 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $104,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

HON stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. 3,120,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

