Prudential PLC Has $147.90 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,210 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.21% of Altria Group worth $147,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,581,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,094. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

