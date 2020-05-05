Prudential PLC Has $346.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,923,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 8.92% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $346,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,774,000 after purchasing an additional 806,958 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,793,000 after buying an additional 3,006,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,512,000 after buying an additional 1,700,808 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,178,000 after buying an additional 1,755,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 10,750,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,798. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

