Prudential PLC Has $69.34 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,003 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Valero Energy worth $69,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 602.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 51,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

