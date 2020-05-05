Prudential PLC Has $71.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,638 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $71,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. 1,975,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average of $222.71. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

