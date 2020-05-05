Prudential PLC Has $77.68 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.93% of Huntington Bancshares worth $77,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

HBAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,523,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,257. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

