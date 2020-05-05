Prudential PLC Has $80.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $80,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

HIG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 3,239,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

