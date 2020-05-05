Prudential PLC Has $88.76 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146,736 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. 3,925,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.81. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

