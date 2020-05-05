Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,736 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.8% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $528,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.02. 22,946,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $499.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

