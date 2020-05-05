Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19,224.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025,832 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.52% of International Paper worth $63,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $187,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 604,449 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 462,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

