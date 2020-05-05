Prudential PLC Invests $62.57 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,142,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,570,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Edison International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 1,685,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,830. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

