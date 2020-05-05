Prudential PLC Invests $95.14 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,140,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.26% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. 998,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,158,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

