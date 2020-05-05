Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,619,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.14% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

