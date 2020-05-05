Prudential PLC Purchases 23,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average is $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

