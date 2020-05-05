Prudential PLC Purchases 2,359,039 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 209.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.63% of Trip.com Group worth $81,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

TCOM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.