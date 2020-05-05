Prudential PLC Purchases 3,685,263 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5,050.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685,263 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,810,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,228,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,143,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,240,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.37. 7,268,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.