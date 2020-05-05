Prudential PLC Purchases 640,555 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 9.38% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $332,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. 399,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

