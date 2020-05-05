Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 1,824,427 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,824,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,105,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.34% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 2,805,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

