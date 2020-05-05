Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 2,888,701 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,888,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,466,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.24% of Kraft Heinz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 7,383,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

