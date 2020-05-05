Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3,293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,653 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $65,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $264.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.94. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

