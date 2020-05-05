Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $71,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 105.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $20.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1,393.20. 425,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,353.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,781.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

