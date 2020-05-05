Prudential PLC Sells 1,183,988 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,183,988 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $116,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 18,780,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

