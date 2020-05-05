Prudential PLC Sells 160,021 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,021 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $78,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,552,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

