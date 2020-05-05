Prudential PLC Sells 246,350 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.18% of Cigna worth $116,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.39. 1,439,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,796,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

