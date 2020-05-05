Prudential PLC Sells 555,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Citigroup worth $102,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 27,312,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,286,877. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.