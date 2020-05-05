Prudential PLC Sells 563,700 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 563,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Baxter International worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 2,571,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.