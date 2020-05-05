Prudential PLC Sells 86,524 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,524 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 9.72% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $75,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 164,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,618. The company has a market capitalization of $830.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

