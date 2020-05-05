Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 789,264 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $114,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,116. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

