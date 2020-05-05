Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.17% of Caterpillar worth $108,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,472. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.