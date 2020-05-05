Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.38% of McKesson worth $90,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

