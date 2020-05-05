Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $61,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.49. 525,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,495 shares of company stock worth $75,092,004. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.