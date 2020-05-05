PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 87.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. PTON has a market capitalization of $468,040.51 and approximately $54.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PTON has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.02294533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00187306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00068852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

