Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 18,260 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 497.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $876.41. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,394. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,698 shares of company stock worth $389,965,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

