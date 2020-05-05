Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,017 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SSNC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 117,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

