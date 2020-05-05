Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TH Data Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,656,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.15. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $486.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

