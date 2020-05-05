Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $199,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.