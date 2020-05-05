Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

MCD stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

