Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $90.15 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $90,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

