Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $93.33 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $93,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 297,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 149,969 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock worth $6,396,061 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

