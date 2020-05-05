Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $18.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $779.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,244,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,028. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $595.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.