Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 32,773 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,796,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

