Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,249 shares of company stock valued at $103,720,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $41.92 on Tuesday, hitting $1,368.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.80. The stock has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.