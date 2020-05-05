Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 674.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 381,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 332,063 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 35,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.36. The company had a trading volume of 140,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.