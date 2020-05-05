Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,492 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $132,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.29. 2,127,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

