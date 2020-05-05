Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 311,407 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $126.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,215,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.68. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

